Gabrielle Union is out to prove that drip never goes out of style.

According to PEOPLE, the Being Mary Jane actress and mother says she’s putting aside her Met Gala looks for her daughter, Kaavia James.

“So I have a storage that’s just full of things that I’m like, oh, I want to be able to tell this story or how I felt wearing this,” she told the outlet. “So it started with me putting in this beautiful display case my first Met ball outfit.”

Everyone’s favorite 5-year-old, who Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, will definitely have some strong contenders for a fabulous prom dress.

“I was also in the museum and then I realized maybe I don’t have to display it in my home, but I can put it in a temperature-controlled space that preserves the material and the memories. So even if [Kaavia] never wants to wear any of it, she will have this little bit of her mom and the stories that go with it.”

Kaavia is probably already preparing her criticisms of the looks and we’ll be front row for her thoughts when the time comes.

The Union-Wade household has been keeping busy as usual. Following the announcement that Dwyane would become the first player in Miami Heat history to receive his own statue in front of the arena, Gab was named an ambassador for the intimate and apparel brand Knix.

Things aren’t likely to slow down soon for the famous family as the couple’s daughter, Zaya, will be heading to college next year. The 16-year-old model and LGTBQIA rights advocate has been raking up campaigns and partnerships for the last few years but it seems like college is also on the horizon.

“We’re stressed out. We’re stressed out about her being away from us…[Parents all have the] same nerves and anxieties about sending your babies away. It’s tough,” Union said at the red carpet premiere of The Idea Of You.

Zaya also seems to have her sights set on outer space as Union revealed that she plans to major in astrobiology. Yes, niece!