Lexus and UPTOWN Magazine returned with their annual Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood event that “salutes cultural innovators in film and television who have made positive impacts on the portrayal of Black people through their remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry,” per the official press release.

The lavish affair brought out Gabrielle Union, Loni Love, Mona Scott-Young, John Salley, Trevor Jackson, Guy Torry, Kenny Lattimore, Malcolm D. Lee, Cari Champion, Flex Alexander and Shanice, and more to celebrate Black entertainers who have been overlooked or under-celebrated for their accomplishments in the entertainment industry.

Emmy Award-winning actor Niecy Nash-Betts was presented with the first “Rising Icon” Award for her “remarkable talent and significant influence on diverse audiences.”

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Tisha Campbell received the Vanguard of Representation Award “in recognition of her exceptional dedication to advancing diverse and authentic portrayals of Black characters in the entertainment industry.”

Ageless actress Essence Atkins was honored with the Empowerment in Entertainment Award “in recognition of her significant contributions to empowering and uplifting diverse voices in the entertainment industry.”

Filmmakers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood were awarded the Pioneers Visionary Award for their groundbreaking work on Genius: MLK/X which “redefined historical storytelling and representation in the entertainment industry.”

Actress, director, and cultural icon Kim Fields (who was represented by her TV son Jemelle Simon from The Upshaws) was awarded the Legacy Achievement Award “in recognition of her indelible impact on Black culture and the entertainment industry over her lifetime.”

Hosted by actor, comedian, writer, and producer Chris Spencer and award-winning media maven Tai Beauchamp, the exclusive even also included special remarks from Len Burnett, Co-Founder/CEO of Uptown Media Ventures and Brandon Mosely, Manager of Dealer Advertising And Media, Lexus Marketing.

“Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood is a celebration of excellence, resilience, and creativity,” said David Telfer, Senior Manager, Advertising and Media for Lexus. “This year’s awards are especially important as we laud these often-unsung icons who persist in the business and continue to create inclusive, empowering, and relevant content for today’s audiences.”

