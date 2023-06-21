Bossip Video

50 where???

Gabrielle Union celebrated her BET+ Docuseries My Journey To 50 with a lavish Miami bash that brought out Trina, Tom Joyner, Tabitha Brown, Kym Whitley, and more during the American Black Festival in Miami.

Guests were invited to enjoy bowling, flowing cocktails, tasty eats, ice skating, and an exquisite photo area at the exclusive affair with sounds provided by DJ PeeWee.

In My Journey To 50, viewers join Gabrielle, husband Dwyane Wade, family, close friends, and loved ones on an epic continental journey from the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana to the parks of Namibia and the nightlife of South Africa.

Check out the trailer below:

“I’ve always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self,” said Union. “There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I’ll never forget and I’m excited for audiences to join me on the journey.”

On this journey, she’ll walk the path of her heritage, gain wisdom, and shed what no longer works for her while welcoming others to relearn, rediscover, and reconnect as we collectively celebrate our most authentic selves.

“It’s a privilege to have Gabrielle as part of the BET family. We’re delighted to debut one of her first overall deal projects on BET+,” said Scott Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of BET Media Group. “In this two-part special, Gabrielle takes us on a journey that is both heartfelt and heart-wrenching. We’re honored to bring this story to our audience and to serve as a home for complex black stories that celebrate and give voice to our shared experiences, heritage and culture.”

Gabrielle Union: My Journey To 50 premieres exclusively on BET+ July 15, 2023.