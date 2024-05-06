Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Keep in mind we are still under the following influences: Venus in Taurus bringing out the lover in all of us. Mars in Aries bringing out our inner passion and fighter (be cautious here) and now we’ll have a New Moon in Taurus on the 7th which is great for starting new projects, seeking new employment or revamping your house. With so much Taurus happening at the moment, be sure to be mindful of over eating and being super lazy on your time off. Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for you this week…

CAPRICORN: How much do you trust your own discernment? This week lovers and friends from the past will be popping back up — carrying bright smiles– but possibly shadowy/backhanded intentions. Don’t ignore any tiny red flags or feelings of discomfort in your body when you engage them. RED FLAG: Keep your head down at work as the higher ups may show their dusty draws as they battle it out over budgets. Stay out of it – unless you’re a higher up – then proceed with caution. SWEET SPOT: On another note regarding friendships, be sure to pour into those that pour into you. Even if it’s just sending them a small Cash App for lunch to brighten their day.

