Bossip Video

After weeks of back-and-forth diss tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, reports surface that ScHoolboy Q warned J. Cole to bow out before things got intense.

During this year’s Dreamville Festival, J. Cole shocked the world by withdrawing from the biggest rap battle Hip-Hop has seen in years.

After blasting Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” diss on “7 Minute Drill,” the North Carolina rapper suddenly apologized to Kendrick and removed his song from streaming services.

“I pray that my n—a really didn’t feel no way and if he did, my n—a, I got my chin out. Take your best shot, I’ma take that sh*t on the chin boy, do what you do,” said a heartfelt J. Cole.

Play

For weeks we’ve wondered what J. Cole found out that made him immediately start copping pleas, and now according to AllHipHop, we might have an answer.

According to the outlet, fellow TDE member ScHoolboy Q warned J. Cole that the real shooting was about to begin via Kendrick and told him to duck for cover.

“I’m not specifying what kind of warning—whether it was a bullying move, a Deebo-like maneuver or just a friendly heads-up,” said an AllHipHop staff member. “I don’t think it matters at this point, but based on what Punch (TDE president) said, I think they gave him what he needed to hear to bow out of the battle with as much grace as possible.”

If you know anything about ScHoolboy Q you know how unintentionally funny he is, so we can only imagine how hilarious his warning to J. Cole may have been. Despite detractors being upset at J. Cole pulling out of the battle, we think it’s pretty clear that he made the right decision.

What do YOU think about J. Cole allegedly heeding ScHoolboy Q’s warning about Kendrick?