Bossip Video

Here’s a recap of all the headline-making content you missed during the week thanks to life’s responsibilities.

This has been a jam-packed week for pop culture and we’re highlighting the likes of J. Cole, Juju Watkins, and the Joe Budden podcast. Dreamville to Coachella, festivals are running wild and Juju Watkins sat down for a rare interview after being eliminated in March Madness last week. Not only that, but conspiracy theories were afoot about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.

BOSSIP’s Content Recap

J. Cole Ducks The Smoke From Kendrick Lamar

The biggest story of the week was J. Cole’s decision to wave the white flag in the Big Three feud between himself, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. As previously reported he called his “7 Minute Drill ” diss the “lamest thing” he’s ever done. He also kept his promise and deleted the song from all streaming platforms.

Play

JuJu Watkins Drops By Paul Georges Podcast

Baller JuJu Watkins recently talked about her historic 51-point game, being the face of women’s basketball, and much more in a rare interview.

Play

Megan The Stallion Has The Ladies Shaking What Their Momma Gave Them

Megan The Stallion’s track with GloRilla “Wanna Be” has everyone twerking their copious cakes like there’s no tomorrow. GloRilla doubled back and dropped a new video for the fans.

Play

Joe Budden Breaks Down All Of Drake’s Enemies Linking Up & How Drake Might Respond

Drake currently has his back against the wall after all of his opps dissed him on Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative projects. Now Joe Budden’s breaking down where things might go from here.

Ken Carson Takes Stage At Coachella

Out of all the new artists, Ken Carson’s name pops up more than the rest, and his song “Jennifer’s Body” even made it on Jay-Z’s top songs of 2023. Now he’s standing out amongst his peers at Coachella. You can watch Ken Carson’s full set from the desert below.