J. Cole dropped a surprise album Might Delete Later and responded to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” diss by questioning Kung Fu Kenny’s discography and consistency.

After two weeks of social media questioning when Drake or J. Cole would respond to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse, we have our first reply. Ahead of this weekend’s Dreamville Festival J. Cole decided to release a surprise album titled Might Delete Later and he included some words for his rap adversary.

According to Complex, the last track of the project “7 Minute Drill” is a response to his friend turned foe, Kendrick Lamar, and the North Carolina rapper doesn’t hold back.

“Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic/ Your second sh*t put n***s to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime/ I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine,” he raps. “Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead/ How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want somethin’ with me/ Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see.”

For the most part, J. Cole said the quiet part out loud and questioned how Kendrick Lamar was even in the conversation, but it didn’t hit as hard since he included Kung Fu Kenny in the “big three” narrative on “First Person Shooter.”

On the track, J. Cole said that the “big three” of rap included himself, Drake, and Kendrick.

Later in the verse, Cole says that the Compton rapper isn’t consistent enough to warrant a response and ultimately says if he’s forced to lyrically destroy the rapper, it’ll hurt him to do so.

“He averagin’ one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin’/ If he wasn’t dissin’, then we wouldn’t be discussin’ him/ Lord, don’t make me have to smoke this n***a ’cause I f**k with him/ But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him/ I’m Nino with this thing, this that New Jack City meme/ Yeah, I’m aimin’ at G-Money, cryin’ tears before I bust at him”

Interestingly enough the track is a little over three minutes long but titled “7 Minute Drill” which leaves fans assuming that the song is just the warm-up. Surely, Kendrick will reply and J. Cole most certainly has more left in the tank.

Meanwhile, Drake is on the last show of his “It’s All A Blur” tour and will hopefully join the battle shortly.

You can listen to J. Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” below.