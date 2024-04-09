Bossip Video

Drake was reportedly disgusted by the idea that he would wave the white flag like J. Cole in his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar.

On Sunday, J. Cole shocked the world when he apologized for responding to Kendrick Lamar dissing him and Drake on “Like That.” During his Dreamville festival, the North Carolina rapper said he wants his track, “7 Minute Drill,” taken off streaming services because his “lame” and “goofy” diss response didn’t “sit right with his spirit.”

According to TMZ, DJ Akademiks recently revealed that Drake is aware of J. Cole’s onstage apology and was offended by the notion that he would do the same.

“I can’t f***ing believe you would say some s*** like that to me,” Akademiks says Drake allegedly said about a possible apology.

Play

With that statement, it’s clear that despite J. Cole feeling the need to apologize, Drake won’t be doing the same. With the Toronto emcee finally done with touring, he has time to plan and craft his response, which we expect to come soon.

On Monday, DJ Akademiks took to social media to reveal a whiteboard backstage that seems to showcase the 6 God’s feelings on the situation.

“The rap game will never be at peace there will always be competition. And as long there’s competition, there will never be peace,” it reads.