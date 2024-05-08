Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian has made an interesting confession regarding the paternity of her 1-year-old son and her Barnum & Bailey baby daddy.

During a recent appearance on the SHE MD podcast, the reality star admitted that her son’s resemblance to her younger brother, Rob Kardashian, had her worried about the paternity of her little boy. So much so, that she even asked her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, to take multiple paternity tests to prove he was actually the father.

“My son looks just like my brother, and my brother’s one of my favorite people,” Khloé began on the podcast, according to ET. “My son’s a year and a half, and my son’s sarcastic, and my dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor.

Kardashian went on to say, “There’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum. I’m like, this is so freaking weird.” Those glimmers led to her questioning her son’s paternity, especially since she had the baby via surrogate.

“I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?'” Khloé recalled before revealing that she made Tristan take three DNA tests for Tatum.

“He was so offended,” Khloé said of the NBA player. “In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting.”

Despite Kardashian’s tumultuous past with Thompson–who fathered another child while Khloé’s surrogate was pregnant with Tatum–she continues to speak highly of him and their co-parenting relationship.

“My ex, Tristan, is an incredible father. I don’t want this to be a bashing thing,” she said on the podcast. “He made mistake, but he’s the nicest guy. And we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids.” The Good American founder went on to say, “I’ve seen some other fathers that are not great fathers, and I’m very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that’s active every single day even though he doesn’t live here full time.”

Still, Khloé isn’t in the headspace to patch things up with Tristan, or date at all, for the time being.