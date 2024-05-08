Bossip Video

Despite the fake discord screenshot floating around, Universal Music Group is not interfering in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.

Rap beef is the talk of pop culture at the moment with Drake and Kendrick Lamar finally stepping into the ring to face one another. At this moment in time, it seems Kendrick Lamar could be crowned the victor but you never know. Nothing solves issues in an artist’s career like a hit record and Drake is more than capable but the pressure is enormous.

Drake is down bad to the point people are creating fake narratives and screenshots alleging UMG could step in.

According to TMZ, UMG is hands-off in the beef despite internet rumors alleging they want the beef to end.

“UMG also had a Zoom meeting with all of the parties involved, and they want Kendrick, either directly or said through pgLang, to post a statement clarifying that Drake isn’t a pedo****e if Kendrick agrees to end the beef.”- the alleged insider revealed.

TMZ alleges it was explained to them that the beef is separate from the business either rapper has with UMG. Furthermore, if anyone steps in it allegedly wouldn’t be UMG as it’s not their place according to TMZ’s source. The meeting detailed in the screenshot never happened. Also, let’s be real the beef is good for business and UMG has hands in every pocked involved. Why would they step in when the beef hasn’t escalated out of control?