Social media is ABLAZE yet again after Kendrick Lamar went ‘Back To Back’ with another flurry of entendre-laden shots aimed at Drake on “6:16 In LA” which sparked more hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

Kendrick said: pic.twitter.com/mr1CtFJsTj — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) May 3, 2024

This comes just days after the “King Kunta” rapper clapped back at Drake’s “Push Ups” diss with scathing diss track “euphoria” where he listed every single reason why he HATES the Canadian hitmaker.

Over the course of the nearly 7-minute song, Kendrick dissed everything you can diss about Drake, including his fake tough bravado and alleged plastic surgery.

Drake: *breaths* Kendrick on a Tuesday: 🗣️you a b*tch

🗣️you cant dress

🗣️your abs fake

🗣️Pac hates u

🗣️you a scammer

🗣️you not Black

🗣️you a deadbeat dad

🗣️you dont write ur raps

🗣️you a culture vulture

🗣️Im your biggest hater for LIFE

🗣️dont nobody like u

🗣️STOP SAYING N*GGA — Shanelle Genai’s YeeHaw Agenda✨ (@shanellegenai) April 30, 2024

“And notice, I said “We,” it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’ /How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough?/How many more black features ’til you finally feel that you black enough /I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough/You gon’ make a n*gga bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin’ /Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one /Let your core audience stomach that/Didn’t tell ’em where you get your abs from”

At one point, Kendrick even expresses his disgust over Drake saying the n-word in one of several petty moments on the track.

Kendrick when he heard Drake say the N word pic.twitter.com/xxjIFIpYSO — Slick Saban 🇵🇷🇨🇲 (@DanzW0rld) April 30, 2024

According to Billboard, “6:16 In LA” has several suspected meanings as 6/16 is Father’s Day, 2Pac’s birthday, the burial date of Nicole Brown Simpson, the start of OJ’s trial, the date Euphoria premiered on HBO, and more.

Kendrick Lamar Octuple Entendre •Pac Bday

•Father’s Day 2024 is 6/16

•6:16 in LA – Play on Drakes Timestamp Records

•Bible Verses 6:16

•Nicole Brown Simpson funeral 6/16

•OJ Simpson Trial on 6/16

•Drake self proclaimed 6 God, 616 number of Beast

•Euphoria Premiered 6/16 pic.twitter.com/tPfwETqtMl — CAPE ⟁ (@UniversallyCAPE) May 3, 2024

One of the biggest takeaways from the trending diss track is Kendrick’s implication that Drake has moles and fake friends in his OVO camp.

“Have you ever thought that OVO is workin’ for me?/Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person /Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it /Can’t toosie slide up outta this one, it’s just gon’ resurface /Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose /It was fun until you started to put money in the streets /Then lost money ’cause they came back with no receipts /I’m sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace.”

Drake: Your feet are small 🤣 Kendrick: God has chosen me alone as His instrument to strike you down. Your pride has landed you in a den of snakes where your most trusted advisors are plotting your downfall and when that inevitable moment strikes, you will deserve it. — Bobby (@SullivanBobby) May 3, 2024

Kendrick also alleged that Drake is paying people to dig up dirt on him like he allegedly did Pusha T but it’s clear, at this point, that Kenny is a simple family man who frolics around the park from time to time.

“If you were street-smart, then you woulda caught that your entourage is only to hustle you /A hundred n****s that you got on salary /And twenty of ’em want you as a casualty /And one of them is actually next to you /And two of them is practically tired of your lifestyle /Just don’t got the audacity to tell you /But let me tell you some game ’cause I can see you, my lil’ homie /You playin’ dirty with propaganda, it blow up on ya /You’re playin’ nerdy with Zack Bia and Twitter bots.”

Check out the full track below:

Who do you feel is winning the battle: Drake or Kendrick? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest reactions to Kendrick’s “6:16 In LA” diss on the flip.