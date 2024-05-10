Bossip Video

Angel Reese Chi Barbie blasts backlash for attending the Met Gala a day before playing against New York Liberty, explaining that slaying at both is just what she does.

Bloop!

Put some respect on Angel’s name! The new Chicago Sky player made her Met Gala debut on Monday and while some cheered on her rise as a new red carpet darling, others complained that she had no business at the event. Angel addressed concerns that fashion’s biggest night would ruin her focus before she played the New York Liberty the next night.

At a press conference, unbothered Barbie reminded her habitual haters that she could slay on and off the court.

“A lot of people told me I shouldn’t have went to the Met Gala, that I wasn’t gonna be focused playing against the runner up. I went to the Met Gala. I slayed in New York. Came back, slayed against New York. It’s what I do,” the 22-year-old told reporters. “Obviously I give confidence to so many different people. I’m not one-dimensional. Women don’t have to be one-dimensional, they don’t have to do one thing.”

Period, Angel! In addition to being the Good American ambassador’s first invite to the Met Gala, it was also her birthday! Is there any better day to slay?

The New York Liberty may have been a favorite to win after nearly securing the championship, but they could hardly touch the Sky. Once again, Angel already backed up her big talk with a dominant performance. She helped lead the Chicago Sky to a blowout 101-53 victory. The no. 7 overall draft pick put up 13 points and five rebounds for their first win this preseason.

Although the team lost Angel’s first professional game against the Minnesota Lynx, she still dropped 13 points and nine rebounds. As the WNBA enters a new era, the former Bayou Barbie is proud to help drive that change off the court.

“I think that’s what’s growing the game. People love me off the court, too. They love me because I am who I am and I speak on things that a lot of people may be scared to speak on or stand up on. Continuing to do that even on the bad days; on the days that people may hate me, I’m just going to continue to keep being me,” she explained.

Imagine if LeBron stayed home or actually listened when they told him to “shut up and dribble.” If Dennis Rodman could pull through at the 1998 NBA finals after 48 hours in Vegas, a gala and red carpet are light work for a star like Angel Reese. After declaring for the draft in a Vogue spread, fans should expect nothing less.

Angel did indeed slay after getting ready for the big night on a private jet, according to Vogue. She stunned in a mint green plunging halter gown by 16Arlington that matched the iconic steps. The custom design featured sequins, ostrich feathers, and floor-length lace. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail, and Stuart Weitzman customized shoes with more than 600 crystals.