Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar warned Drake the BBLock was too hot in Oakland and Compton, but Drizzy might leave Cali completely after putting his Beverly Hills mansion up for sale.

Kendrick didn’t send his rival running for the hills, but Drake is definitely moving out of the hills amid their epic beef. Both musical heavyweights got in the booth like fans wanted, rather than squabbling on social media or in person. However, the battle of the bars hit close to home for Drake (literally), and he’s exiting the California chat by selling his luxury estate.

According to TMZ, Drizzy’s domain includes a 7-bedroom main house with 13 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a library, a formal living room, a dining room, a family room, and a screening room. There are also three ensuite bedrooms for live-in staff to maintain the massive mansion.

The pool/guest house brings the large living space to a whopping 24,757 square feet in total. The home includes a garage big enough for an 11-car collection, wine cellar, game room, elevator, and a gym that’s for decoration according to Kendrick.

The 20-acre property also features lush gardens, an indoor/outdoor kitchen, ocean views, a tennis court and an orchard. The elite estate is on the market for $88 million. It’s a celebrity compound fit for a BBL king.

The “Rich Baby Daddy” real estate might not move quickly, but Drake seemingly is. He relisted the Southern California home last week in the middle of his relentless rap beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Third Trespasser Violates Drake’s Toronto Home As His Beverly Hills Home Goes Up For Sale

It’s unclear exactly when the rapper-turned-actor decided to cut his losses and seemingly concede Cali to Kendrick Lamar. Drizzy is only getting more busy watching the throne in his hometown as the industry comes for his crown. If the drive-by shooting at Drake’s Toronto home didn’t inspire the decision last week, it probably made him a more motivated seller.

As BOSSIP previously reported, a 2:00 a.m. attack on Drake’s $100 million mansion in Toronto ended in bloodshed. The May 7 shooting left a security guard with gunshot wounds to the upper chest. He survived after rushing into emergency surgery, but chaos at the compound continued.

The next day, an intruder attempted to break into the lavish home. Local police, already investigating the gunned-down guard, arrested the intruder. Authorities reportedly apprehended the man under the Mental Health Act.

Now, a third incident is keeping Drake’s security team booked and busy. Another intruder ran up on the estate, dubbed “The Embassy,” for the third time this week. On Thursday afternoon, the Toronto Police Service received a call about a trespasser. The unauthorized person got into an altercation with security before cops arrived.

After the life-threatening incident earlier that week, Drake’s team made sure if someone was getting hurt, it wouldn’t be them. According to The Independent, paramedics took the man to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police have not yet announced any charges for the latest intruder. All of the past week’s incidents remain under investigation.

Drake reportedly built his hometown mansion to “stand firm for 100 years,” so he probably won’t part with this property. At least after selling the Beverly Hills home, he can focus his attention and funds on the homefront.