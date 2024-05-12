What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with delicious cocktails that will impress her and everyone who takes a sip.
Mother’s Day is upon us and as always we have you covered with the best hand-curated cocktail guide you can find. Great memories, great food an most importantly great cocktails are a must. Furthermore, you can sit back relax and follow our easy step-by-step cocktail guide.
Martini Royale
Ingredients:
1oz. Martini & Rossi Bianco
1oz. Martini & Rossi Prosecco
.5oz Lime Juice
.25 oz Simple Syrup
Method: Shake ingredients with ice and pour into balloon glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Mount Gay’s Speightstown Punch
Ingredients:
1 oz Black Barrel
0.75 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
0.75 oz Ginger Syrup
1.5 oz Mint Green Tea
Thin ginger slice, mint leaf & thin slice of grapefruit
Method: Add all ingredients over ice cubes in a tumbler glass. Stir with a bar spoon. Top with cold green mint tea . Add the garnish and serve.
Margarita Negra
Ingredients:
1 oz Mr Black Cold Brew
1 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
1 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Agave Syrup
Method: Salt rim of rocks glass. Combine all ingredients into an ice-filled cocktail shaker, hard shake, and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel.
More Sip’s For Mom
Glitterati
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado
0.5oz Grapefruit
0.5 oz Lime
0.25 oz Agave Syrup (2:1)
Sparkling Rosé Wine
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Strain into coupe glass. Top with sparkling rosé.
ITALIAN LIMON DROP
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. CÎROC Limonata
.50 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
.50 oz. Simple Syrup
Lemon Cotton Candy & Skewered Strawberry garnish
Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Express & insert 1 orange peel to the shaker Add ice. strain into a chilled coupe glass and Garnish.
Mom’s Mojito Twist
Ingredients:
1½ parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
1 part Ginger Ale
½ part Simple Syrup
½ part Lemon Juice
8-10 mint leaves
Method: Treat Mom to an effortlessly delightful Mother’s Day with a refreshing blend of ginger, mint, and lemon, paired with whiskey for an easy sipping experience, because every mother deserves a carefree day.
The Original Margarita
Ingredients:
1 oz Cointreau
2 oz Blanco Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Rose and Raspberry Fizz
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Glendalough Rose Gin
½ oz Raspberry Syrup
½ oz Aperol
1 ½ oz Soda Water
Method: Shake all ingredients (except soda) with ice. Strain into a tall ice filled glass. Add the soda, then garnish with a raspberry and a freshly torn and slapped spring of mint.
