What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with delicious cocktails that will impress her and everyone who takes a sip.

Mother’s Day is upon us and as always we have you covered with the best hand-curated cocktail guide you can find. Great memories, great food an most importantly great cocktails are a must. Furthermore, you can sit back relax and follow our easy step-by-step cocktail guide.

Martini Royale

Ingredients:

1oz. Martini & Rossi Bianco

1oz. Martini & Rossi Prosecco

.5oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

Method: Shake ingredients with ice and pour into balloon glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

BOSSIP’s Mother’s Day Cocktail Guide

Mount Gay’s Speightstown Punch

Ingredients:

1 oz Black Barrel

0.75 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

0.75 oz Ginger Syrup

1.5 oz Mint Green Tea

Thin ginger slice, mint leaf & thin slice of grapefruit

Method: Add all ingredients over ice cubes in a tumbler glass. Stir with a bar spoon. Top with cold green mint tea . Add the garnish and serve.

Margarita Negra

Ingredients:

1 oz Mr Black Cold Brew

1 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

Method: Salt rim of rocks glass. Combine all ingredients into an ice-filled cocktail shaker, hard shake, and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

More Sip’s For Mom

Glitterati

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado

0.5oz Grapefruit

0.5 oz Lime

0.25 oz Agave Syrup (2:1)

Sparkling Rosé Wine

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Strain into coupe glass. Top with sparkling rosé.

ITALIAN LIMON DROP

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. CÎROC Limonata

.50 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.50 oz. Simple Syrup

Lemon Cotton Candy & Skewered Strawberry garnish

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Express & insert 1 orange peel to the shaker Add ice. strain into a chilled coupe glass and Garnish.

Mom’s Mojito Twist

Ingredients:

1½ parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

1 part Ginger Ale

½ part Simple Syrup

½ part Lemon Juice

8-10 mint leaves

Method: Treat Mom to an effortlessly delightful Mother’s Day with a refreshing blend of ginger, mint, and lemon, paired with whiskey for an easy sipping experience, because every mother deserves a carefree day.

The Original Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Rose and Raspberry Fizz

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Glendalough Rose Gin

½ oz Raspberry Syrup

½ oz Aperol

1 ½ oz Soda Water

Method: Shake all ingredients (except soda) with ice. Strain into a tall ice filled glass. Add the soda, then garnish with a raspberry and a freshly torn and slapped spring of mint.