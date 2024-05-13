Bossip Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went all out to celebrate their little one’s second birthday!

According to reports from PEOPLE, the proud parents celebrated their eldest son, RZA’s, second birthday in New York City over the weekend, hosting a private party at Color Factory on Saturday, May 11.

Of course, the couple’s other child, 9-month-old Riot, was also at the birthday bash, as seen in footage shared by two party guests: producer President Hitkidd and his wife, makeup artist Jasmine B. Cook.

The makeup artist brought her own children to the party, sharing a clip of the family of four flashing big smiles and posing together for a photo in front of a bright pink background.

In the video, the fam was photographed on faux street “RZA Way,” with RZA sitting in his dad’s lap as Riot sat in his mom’s. The footage also shows the rapper pointing toward the camera as he tells the birthday boy to look toward the lens for the perfect shot.

As seen in pictures from the party guests, the extravagant shindig had toys, slides, and a ball pit, also featuring big cutouts of the toddler’s head sprinkled around the venue.

More photos from the party show that RZA even had his own custom pizza boxes, plus, partygoers got to experience a big slide and other fun amenities at the play place.

Another clip shows Rihanna meeting Hitkidd and Jazzy B’s eldest child as she holds onto Riot, but as she hugs the toddler, he doesn’t seem too pleased by the interaction.

“When you mad at Rihanna for not dropping anymore music,” Hitkidd, joked in his caption.

During their time in New York City, Rihanna and Rocky also celebrated Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, the singer celebrated the holiday by stepping out on the town in a red Comme des Garçons gown as confirmed by PageSix. She paired the dramatic look with a Gucci clutch, black and silver Amina Muaddi heels, and some flashy sunglasses. Rih also rocked a bold red lip to match her look, lighting up the New York City streets with her bright get up.

The singer was pictured walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend before the couple got into a yellow taxi cab together. Once in the back of the car, a fan handed the Fenty founder a vinyl copy of her Rated R album to sign, and later, she was also seen grabbing onto a vinyl of her latest album, Anti.

After missing out on the Met Gala last Monday due to coming down with the flu, it looks like Rihanna is back in good health and enjoying her family time more than ever.