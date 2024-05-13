Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar can officially take his victory lap as “Not Like Us” debuts at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The performance Kendrick Lamar displayed over the last six weeks will be discussed and studied far beyond his time. When it comes to hip-hop beef, he showed that when they go low, he’ll take it straight to hell. What was supposed to be a friendly altercation between him and Drake turned personal rather quickly, and thanks to a well-planned strategy, Kendrick came out victorious.

According to Forbes, Kendrick’s last response “Not Like Us” exploded across the United States like wildfire coming in at #1 on the Billboard Top 100.

Not only that, but his first response in the battle, “Euphoria”, jumped to #3 on the Billboard charts.

Kung Fu Kenny out Drake’d Drake delivering a certified hit that could eventually end up being the song of the summer. Reportedly Kendrick knocked all his songs out in one session while recording a new album. If that’s true, this battle showed how many pockets he could hit fanning anticipation for his new project.

Looking back it’s almost unbelievable that Kendik’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” became a full-fledged battle that saw J. Cole wave the white flag. One thing about hip-hop, it will always be exciting and no matter how good it gets the most exciting times are always ahead.