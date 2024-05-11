Bossip Video

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith takes to social media to declare the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is officially over.

Looking back over the last few weeks hip-hop finally received something the boxing world may never see. Both of their top competitors standing in the middle of the ring going blow for blow. Kendrick Lamar set things off With “Like That” and since then nothing has been the same.

According to XXL, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced the beef is over and everyone should move along in his opinion.

Interestingly enough he gives props to Kendrick and Drake for keeping it strictly records despite the turbulent days at Drake’s Toronto home. Perhaps in hindsight, a flawed move by Drake was thinking Top Dawg and Kendrick may not still be as tight as before. It seems they are still on one accord and support each other every step of the way as a unit.

Regardless in 44 days from “Like That” until “The Heart Part 6” we received some great records from both sides. Rumors suggest Kendrick has an album coming in the next few weeks while Drake probably won’t take his loss lying down. I

n terms of music and fans, everybody won and both artists gave us the best version of them we’ve seen in years.