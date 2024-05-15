Bossip Video

DJ Akademiks is responding to a sexual assault and defamation lawsuit claiming that it’s retaliation by Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney representing Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in his lawsuit against Diddy.

On Tuesday, news broke that Akademiks, real name Livingston Allen, was sued by a woman named Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe for negligent infliction of emotional distress and defamation.

USA Today reports that the woman claimed that on July 16, 2022, two John Does who are friends of the DJ, allegedly spiked her drink before sexually assaulting her on Akademiks’ pool deck while she was unconscious. The woman alleges that the assault continued in Akademik’s home in the early hours of the morning when the streamer allegedly raped her despite her rejection of his advances.

USA Today reports that Abashe reported the assaults and had a sexual assault forensic exam performed. TMZ has obtained photos of the woman’s alleged injuries.

In December of 2023, Akademiks addressed the situation on a livestream and denied any wrongdoing while chalking it up to his $2 million house being a bachelor pad.

“I didn’t do a motherf***g thing,” said Akademiks. “There was nobody ever charged, ever,” he concluded while alleging that video evidence given to police cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The woman in question also uploaded a video responding to Akademik’s claims. Her response was short, but she accused him of leaving out some key facts.

“That’s not what happened, you know that that’s not what happened,” said Abashe who’s now accusing him of defamation. “You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. When you woke up, you were on top of me too, you raped me too and a rape kit was done.”

Akademiks Responds To Lawsuit Calling It A Shakedown

Shortly after news of the lawsuit went public, Akademiks responded and alleged that it was an attempted shakedown.

According to the streamer, Diddy’s legal team tipped him off about the forthcoming lawsuit considering that the lawyer representing the alleged victim is Tyrone Blackburn, the same attorney representing Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones who’s suing the mogul and who’s also representing the woman suing Christian Combs for an alleged assault.

On a livestream, Akademiks alleged that his recent viral moments during Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef have made it a prime time for “opportunists,” and he believes his previous allegations made him a target and that Blackburn is attempting to shakedown celebs.

“I’m going to go against my very high-priced attorney’s advice today, but I’m still not going to say much,” said Akademiks per USA Today, which noted that he called it a “money tree situation.” “My only comment should really be; whatever this is will be handled in court. Just know, according to the law and according to the police and according to all sanctioning governing authorities, Akademiks is an innocent man who has not ever been charged with anything of the sort that has to do with any deviancy or anything like that, has never been charged, will never be charged. That’s a fact.”

Surely, DJ Akademiks’ December livestream will play a huge factor in the case, and everything he says going forward will be put under a microscope.