Are you ready for Never Let Go?

Halle Berry has a very, uh, unique history with her on-screen kids who, in upcoming psychological thriller Never Let Go, are bound together by rope that keeps them safe from an unknown evil lurking in the nearby forest.

One thing about @halleberry she gonna play the mama and kids are gonna be missing,kidnapped ,or Deceased. #NeverLetGo pic.twitter.com/Z9mLio0aDm — BhaddMarques 🖕🏾A Storm Stan Acct 🌪️⚡️ (@BhaddMarques) May 16, 2024

Tormented by deceptive horrors, Berry does everything she can to protect her fraternal twin sons from a nightmarish force that appears to have consumed their world.

To survive, they stay connected at all times, urging each other to never let go and fall victim to the darkness in the woods.

But when one of the boys questions if the evil is even real, the ties that bind them are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Check out the spooky trailer below:

Directed by visionary filmmaker Alexandre Aja, Never Let Go also stars Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins as the latest kids left in Halle Berry’s care.

Kids when they find out they've been casted in a Halle Berry movie https://t.co/TuGl3zG52Z pic.twitter.com/7aniwVwhIt — someswaggt (@someswaggt) May 16, 2024

“The big question for me, for Momma, is: Has Momma been driven crazy? said Berry about her character in an exclusive interview with EW. If you can imagine living with only two children for a decade and having no interaction with anyone else, that wasn’t always Momma’s existence, but it is the existence of the boys. So I think what you question about Momma is, is she really crazy? Was she always crazy? Was she driven crazy? And the big question is: Is everything real or not? Is what she’s seeing real? Is she schizophrenic? Has she gone mad? And the boys start to question if it’s real — and that’s when sort of mayhem starts because they’re older now, they’re 10, they’re not always believing everything that Momma has told them. And when they start to question her, that’s when things start to go awry. Momma loses control of her boys and then things go crazy.”

Never Let Go opens in theaters September 27 and already has social media in a tizzy thanks to Halle Berry–one of the funniest celebs on social media.

Check out some hilarious chitter-chatter over the film on the flip.