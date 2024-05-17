Bossip Video

Diddy’s alleged “drug mule” Brendan Paul avoids jail team in a drug trafficking case.

Back on March 27, life came at Brendan Paul so quickly that he probably still can’t believe it happened. The former Syracuse University basketball player was arrested for felony cocaine and marijuana possession at Florida’s Opa-Locka airport when Homeland Security and Miami Dade police teamed up in a coordinated operation. The event happened while the world was watching the raids at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ houses.





The raids were reportedly related to a sexual misconduct probe against Puff brought forth by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. Brendan was directly named in the producer’s lawsuit as Diddy’s alleged “drug mule” so it wasn’t surprising that the authorities had him in their sights.





According to PEOPLE, Brendan accepted a plea deal dropping the charges, and has entered a drug diversion program.

“Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety,” said Brian Bieber, Paul’s attorney, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.”

Paul will face no jail time with his plea deal and charges

TMZ reports the deal is a standard offer to “non-violent” defendants with no previous record. When it comes to deals, this might be the sweetest one we’ve seen since Gunna’s.