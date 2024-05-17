Diddy’s alleged “drug mule” Brendan Paul avoids jail team in a drug trafficking case.
Back on March 27, life came at Brendan Paul so quickly that he probably still can’t believe it happened. The former Syracuse University basketball player was arrested for felony cocaine and marijuana possession at Florida’s Opa-Locka airport when Homeland Security and Miami Dade police teamed up in a coordinated operation. The event happened while the world was watching the raids at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ houses.
The raids were reportedly related to a sexual misconduct probe against Puff brought forth by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. Brendan was directly named in the producer’s lawsuit as Diddy’s alleged “drug mule” so it wasn’t surprising that the authorities had him in their sights.
According to PEOPLE, Brendan accepted a plea deal dropping the charges, and has entered a drug diversion program.
“Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety,” said Brian Bieber, Paul’s attorney, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.”
Paul will face no jail time with his plea deal and charges
TMZ reports the deal is a standard offer to “non-violent” defendants with no previous record. When it comes to deals, this might be the sweetest one we’ve seen since Gunna’s.
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.