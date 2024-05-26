Bossip Video

Lizzo seems willing to still take some things in stride, even if its some shade from Eric Cartman.

The “About Damn Time” singer‘s response to a new episode of South Park, titled “The End of Obesity”, drew support from her fans. The scene in question shows the character Eric Cartman trying to get Ozempic for weight loss before being told he must try the drug “Lizzo” instead.

“I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life,” the doctor advises.

In response to the clip, Lizzo uploaded a video proclaiming,

“I just feel like damn. I’m really that b**ch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*** so much so that these men in Colorado know who the f*** I am and put me on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

She continued,

“I’m really that b**ch and I showed y’all how to not give a f*** and I’m gone keep on showing y’all how to not give a f***.”

Lizzo‘s fans commended her ability to see the positive in the episode while others called the comment backhanded and disrespectful.

“I dont like that one bit. It was mean spirited. Silence the haters,” one user commented.

While another said,

“I was so hoping you weren’t going to be offended but see this as a win and you didn’t disappoint me.”

Lizzo seems to be protecting her peace since saying that she was stepping away from the industry amid an onslaught of negative comments. On May 22, the singer uploaded a pic of herself with the caption,

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months.”

Before going on to say that she was finally coming out of a cloud of depression. We love to see it for her!