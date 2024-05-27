The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
This week the cosmos are pretty calm. Take note that Gemini season is perfect for exploring your artistic side, moving into careers that require heavy communication as well letting your more adventurous side take center stage.
Let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.
Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CAPRICORN: As we approach the summer season, your spirit guides are asking that you start to tap in more with your intuition, especially when it comes to your love life. It’s going to be crucial to not let petty arguments go on too long, and for singles, it will be vital that you look out for red and green flags early on in the courtship.
RED FLAG: Liars are charming, but they are still liars. Take note and hold your boundaries.
SWEET SPOT: Starting a daily meditation practice at this time would serve you tenfold.
