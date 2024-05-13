The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!
Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
On the 15th Mercury joins the Sun and Venus in Taurus giving us a healthy dose of grounded wisdom, indulgent appetites (of all varieties) and a steady focus on truly manifesting what we wish when it comes to abundance.
Use this energy to enter new partnerships, start new projects or reassess your financial goals!
Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for you this week…
Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.
CAPRICORN: If you feel that your life is somehow on track and you want to level up across the board, the Universe has your back deeply at this time. Start with harnessing a deep sense of self by sharpening your intuition and then being sure to listen to it. To open up that third eye chakra- your psychic center- meditate by staring into the flame of a purple candle for ten minutes a day while holding a piece of black tourmaline, purple amethyst or selenite crystal.
RED FLAG: Be careful if you’re gossiping about folks – especially relatives- it will come back to bite you in the booty over Thanksgiving dinner.
SWEET SPOT: Have you found that the Solar Flares happening on Earth have made you more sensitive? It’s good — that means your spiritual gifts are kicking in. Help to integrate these new energies by wearing white and eating a lot of citrus fruits.
