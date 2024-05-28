Bossip Video

21 Savage trolled Metro Boomin with “Push Up” lyrics during a recent Instagram live where Metro joked about his OVO affiliation.

One person who stayed out of all the recent hip-hop beef is Atlanta rapper 21 Savage. Savage not only collaborated with almost everyone involved and he also just ended a North American tour with Drake.

According to XXL, despite staying out of the drama, 21 Savage is still having fun with the lyrics from Drake’s “Push Ups” diss track.

During a recent Instagram live, Savage was listening to tunes when he noticed Metro viewing the live stream. As he invited Metro to his live he noticed the producer had jokingly teased him in the comments saying “OVO Savage”, harping on his Drake affiliation.

Metro continued teasing Savage and his ties to Drake with “I JUST KNOW YOU GOT AN OWL TRAMP STAMP.”

That clearly didn’t go over well with Savage.

“Oh, you was talking s**t, b***h? Get off my Live. I’m finna block this n***a,” Savage said after noticing Metro’s comments. “Bullying, He bullying me. One person. Submit report. F**k wrong with that n***a.”

After joking around about blocking Metro for bullying him Savage fired back with lyrics from Drake’s “Push Ups.”

“Metro, shut your h* a*s up and make some drums, n***a!” Savage jokingly said to the thousands watching on Instagram Live.

Hopefully, at some point, 21 Savage can get Drake and Metro together to make amends and give us new music.