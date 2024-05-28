Bossip Video

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have welcomed their fourth child together!

The happy couple took to Instagram Sunday, May 26, to announce the birth of their fourth child, a baby boy.

The newborn, named Caius Chai Curry, was born a couple of weeks prior on May 11, coming earlier than expected but still “doing great.”

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival,” Steph began in his Instagram caption. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” Along with a black and white photo of him holding onto his newborn’s hand, he concluded the caption with: “Caius Chai 5/11/24.”

Ayesha Curry first announced that she was pregnant back in March when she graced the cover of her magazine, Sweet July. At the time, the former Food Network host revealed that she and her husband thought their family was complete with their three children–Riley Elizabeth, 11, Ryan Carson, 8, and Canon W. Jack, 5–but eventually agreed “somebody was missing.”

“For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing,” Ayesha wrote in her Sweet July announcement essay. “I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

She also opened up about what it’s like being pregnant in her 30s, revealing “there’s all this paperwork referring to the experience as a ‘geriatric pregnancy’ and all the concerns that come along with that.”

“Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild.” Ayesha wrote at the time. “I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their latest addition!