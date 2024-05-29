For those of you hoping to see Mike Tyson beat the brakes off of d-bag f-boy Jake Paul, your dreams can still become reality.

The DailyMail reports that the former heavyweight champ recently fell ill on a flight to Los Angeles.

Tyson reportedly felt nauseous and dizzy prompting the flight crew to scramble to find a doctor on board. Ultimately, Tyson was fine but medical personnel still boarded the plane to check on his condition as soon as the plane touched the runway.

News of the incident frightened those who are invested either emotionally, financially, or both in the July 20 fight between Jake Paul and Tyson, two men with 30 years between them. Those fears should be put to rest after a scroll across Tyson’s Twitter page.

Tyson’s representatives also insisted that the champ’s nausea and dizziness were due to an ulcer flare-up.

We hope Mike is feeling tip-top and has his full health. That said, there’s not a planet, universe, or galaxy where Mike Tyson shouldn’t whoop Jake Paul’s privileged caucasian a** and we will watching with eager anticipation to see him crumble after taking a body shot from the 57-year-old from Fort Greene, New York.