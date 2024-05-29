Sexyy Red made her anticipated debut in the WWE Universe and announced she will host the upcoming Battleground event.
When the WWE announced Sexyy Red would make an appearance on the company’s NXT program, some were confused. Despite that, Big Sexyy killed it and the “crowd pop” sounded like prime Stone Cold Steve Austin was coming to the ring.
The WWE fans embraced Sexyy Red like she was born to be in the WWE and according to HotNewHipHop, this wasn’t just a cross-over promo collaboration, Sexyy was fully positioned in the WWE universe.
During the epic night, Sexyy announced that she’ll host the upcoming NXT Battleground event and even got involved in the action helping NXT star Trick Williams secure the win.
From beginning to end it felt like Sexyy belonged in the WWE universe all along. Perhaps if Vince McMahon was still around this would have never happened but Shawn Michaels is one of the masterminds behind NXT and he’s reportedly responsible for booking the St. Louis rapper.
Amid chatter about Sexyy Redd’s booking, Michaels updated his profile picture to let everyone know exactly who cooked up the epic programming.
Sexyy Red recently previewed a song sampling Shawn Michael’s “Sexy Boy” theme music prompting fans to tag the WWE and the rest is history.
Watch Sexyy Red and Shawn Michaels sing their hearts out below.
