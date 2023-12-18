Anthony Edwards has released a statement amid an InstaModel alleging she was paid $100,000 after she ended her pregnancy and sent video proof that she went through with it. To make matters even messier, her allegations come amid the NBA player’s girlfriend announcing that she’s expecting.

This weekend was supposed to be a dream come true for the Minnesota Timberwolves star who released his signature AE1 sneaker with Adidas. Everything was going as planned as consumers copped the sneakers with little to no hassle and celebrated the release online.

On top of the sneakers, Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel (seen below) recently announced her pregnancy, so all seemed well for the NBA baller.

Unfortunately, the joyous occasion came to an unceremonious end on Sunday when Instagram model Paige Jordae entered the chat and accused AE of paying her to abort their unborn child.

Paige Jordae Releases Alleged Screenshots Of Anthony Edwards Agreeing To Pay $100K For Her Abortion

On Instagram, Jordae posted screenshots of alleged conversations with Edwards discussing her ending her pregnancy.

“I still have an appointment on the 27,” reads an alleged text from the InstaModel to Edwards. “Hell nawl can’t do dis,” the NBA player allegedly responds before adding, “Get a abortion lol”

In another text, Jordae says she previously had an abortion and regrets it but that was apparently falling on deaf ears.

“Man you can’t force a kid in da world, you don’t know what it is yet,” reads a text that Jordae says came from Edwards. “I will send you money to help you out, I don’t want kids. Let’s handle this like grown ups.”

Other texts reference the influencer taking abortion pills and there are multiple texts requesting that she send video proof of their consumption. The texts came after Jordae showed an AI-generated pic of what the baby could potentially look like.

“Just take the pills, Ok, just make sure I get da video of the box wit the right pills. “Send da video,” the video, where the video?” read multiple texts.

Anthony Edwards said fuck what you’re talking about pic.twitter.com/cPpbO4NMCq — Chante' (@Imjuspassionate) December 18, 2023

Later in the convo, a text shows the model demanding that the person alleged to be Edwards “do what they said they would do”…

“I did my part,” reads Jordae’s text. “U can send it within 48 hours.”

and Jordae posted a screenshot showing a $100K wire transfer.

Content creator Paige Jordae is claiming that Anthony Edwards got her pregnant and then paid her to abort it. This is a screen recording of her Instagram story this evening. I really hope this isn’t true. 😒 pic.twitter.com/x5BtMTyRZy — Camden (@Camden_Cash) December 18, 2023

A fed-up Jordae also added a message to her InstaStory that read,

“I’ve never once gone to the internet about NO ONE I tried over and over to handle this privately and my efforts were ignored. I’ve been lied to and manipulated by someone who knows exactly what they’re doing and takes no accountability for anything.”

