Netizens believe Cardi B and Bia are engulfed in a beef after Cardi dropped her remix to GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Wanna Be.”

The alleged rap feud comes two months after the femcees traded insults at one another over X, formerly Twitter.

Speculation about the rap star’s alleged feud soared across the social media platform on May 31, following the release of the remix to GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaborative hit “Wanna Be” featuring Cardi.

On the three-minute trap anthem, the Bronx native seemingly took a jab at Bia, scolding her for their internet feud that popped off in March after fans accused the stars of copying each other’s music.

“Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea,” Cardi rapped mocking Bia’s rap cadence. “Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B***h please, don’t nobody wanna be ya.” “Cheap lookin’ ass ho, weak lookin’ ass ho/Great Value me lookin’ ass ho,” she continued. “Girl, these b***hes be p*ssy/Delete every tweet lookin’ ass ho.”

In early March, several internet users accused Bia of copying the “Bodak Yellow” emcee after a snippet of Missy Elliott and Timbaland’s hit song “She’s A B*tch” was featured in her viral freestyle “I’m That B***,” which was also used in Cardi’s “Like What (Freestyle)” shared at the top of the month.

Bia claimed that the allegations were downright “sick.”

The tension between the two female rap standouts hit a boiling point when fans of Bia quickly scolded Cardi for allegedly ripping off elements of the Boston-bred artist’s 2023 hit “Fallback” in the music video for her “Like What (Freestyle),” Hip-Hop Dx noted.

People also alleged that Bia took a dig at Cardi on Dreezy’s track “B*** Duh” by mocking her previously shedding tears on Instagram Live over Offset.

Cardi took to social media out of self-defense to set the record straight, teasing an upcoming musical project, presumably her verse on the “Wanna Be” remix.

“B***s make a fool of themselves every single time [crying face emoji] .. ima show ya something when I release this song tho [winking face emoji],” she wrote on March 5.

Bia Reacts To Cardi, Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix)”

Bia wasted no time in addressing Cardi’s apparent dig in her latest track, taking to X to air her thoughts.

Mocking Cardi’s lyrics from her “Like That (Freestyle),” BIA penned;

“B***S IS WACK. B***S IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG B***S RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY A***.”

She also defended herself against a Bardi Gang fan who called for her to retaliate with a diss track aimed at the Grammy Award-winning artist.

“B**** you don’t want me in the booth I’m REALLY like that,” BIA’s post read.

Do you think Cardi B and BIA are really beefing? If so, who’s winning so far? Tell us in the comments.