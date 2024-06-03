Bossip Video

*Warning: Spoilers Ahead*

Grammy-winning artist PJ Morton dropped on down to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure for an early preview of the long-awaited attraction opening (this month!) June 28.

The proud NOLA-native was all smiles while basking in bayou magic set to the jazzy sounds of his finale song “Secret Spice” written and composed specifically for the ride.

Check out his magical preview experience below:

Morton’s story behind his new jam (now streaming on all platforms) and studio footage of Anika Noni Rose recording her vocals for the seasoned track are featured in the latest episode of Disney’s new We Call It Imagineering series.

Check it out below: (16:17-minute mark)

Whew, Anika was cooking in the studio!

Along the way, Tiana fans have been treated to unforgettable BTS moments including Jenifer Lewis seeing the Animatronic version of Mama Odie for the first time.

To create an authentic experience, Disney imagineers traveled to New Orleans to capture the true essence of the Mardi Gras celebration–the energy, the colors, the rhythms of the music and more to infuse into the attraction.

While there, they connected with artist and YAYA Arts Center alumna Sharika Mahdi, who inspired their work on the attraction through her four-part series celebrating Mama Odie and the important role she plays in Tiana’s story.

First announced in 2020, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure picks up where the film left off with Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis preparing to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.

First announced in 2020, Tiana's Bayou Adventure picks up where the film left off with Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis preparing to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.