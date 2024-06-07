Michael Rainey Jr. Talks 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 4
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Exclusive: Michael Rainey Jr. Talks The Show’s Fourth & Final Season & Tariq’s Tumultuous Times To Come
“We just started a war,” were the words uttered by Tariq St. Patrick on Power Book II: Ghost, and Michael Rainey Jr. told BOSSIP ahead of today’s premiere that his character is exactly right.
Today marks the beginning of the fourth and final season of the STARZ series, and while fans might be sad that it’s ending, they can expect an adrenaline-filled ride to the finish line.
As previously reported, this season centers around new alliances as Tariq and Brayden work to find a way back into the game. Tariq is focused but Brayden starts flirting with a “new, reckless lifestyle”, leaving Tariq to wonder if there’s really room for two at the top.
Michael Rainey Jr. told BOSSIP that it’s the bros against the world this season, but there will be hiccups as Tariq’s more ruthless than ever before.
“It’s really just them against the world,” Rainey Jr. told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “You know, they, he had to be [because] he said, “Yo, we just started a war.” They all they got right now, but in the midst of all of that, they’re gonna be bumping heads, of course, because what’s brothers without bumping heads?”
Brayden, he’s going through a lot this season, personally in his life and with his family, so that kind of like translates into his and Tariq’s connection. And it creates a few blocks in the road, but we’ll see how they get around those [or] we’ll see if they get around those.”
Speaking of being ruthless, the actor who played Tariq since 2014 said that his character is willing to go to the ends of the earth to protect his mom, Tasha, especially after she shot Monet Tejada in season 3’s finale.
“He’s ruthless, he’s more ruthless than ever,” said Rainey Jr. “So whatever it takes to make sure that mama’s gonna stay good and safe, he’s gonna do it. No matter what it entails, he’s gonna make it happen,” he added.
Tariq isn’t the only character in season four who’s cold-blooded, Michael Rainey Jr. told BOSSIP that Ghost’s prodigal son with face off with a merciless detective played by Michael Ealy who wants justice.
Hit the flip for more on that.
Michael Rainey Jr. Talks Working With Michael Ealy In Power Book II: Ghost
Michael Ealy is one of the stars joining Power Book II: Ghost in its final season.
According to Michael Rainey Jr., he enjoyed “sparring” with Ealy who plays straight-laced detective Don Carter. The rising NYPD officer was on track to become Police Commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs so he’s dedicated to keeping the streets clean. As you can imagine, he’ll be a BIG problem for Tariq in season four, and Michael Rainey Jr. said there will be some “sparring” to come.
“Working with him was just dope because it pushed me to a different extent,” he told BOSSIP about working with Ealy who he considers a legend. “Working with him was like a sparring match because if you look at the characters, obviously he’s [Don Carter] on the legal side of everything and Tariq is obviously not. So like, they have that tenacity right there. So, Michael, he brought that to set.”
Michael Rainey Jr. Talks Tariq & Ghost Comparisons
Elsewhere in the convo, Rainey Jr. also spoke about the fan comparisons between Tariq and his late dad (whom he killed) James “Ghost” Saint Patrick.
According to Michael Rainey Jr., both Tariq and Ghost have a gift for scheming, but ultimately Tariq might come out on top.
“Tariq literally [has] seen his dad’s mistakes, seen where his dad went wrong. So he’s not about to do the same thing that his dad did,” said the actor. “He might have his little hiccups here and there, but Ghost made some real detrimental decisions. And I feel like Tariq kind of saw those and he’s not gonna end up making those same decisions.”
Still, he gave Ghost credit for his expertise in getting out of sticky situations.
“I feel like Ghost got that for sure,” said Rainey Jr. “I’ve seen him in season four when he was in jail and he was [still] pushing, he was getting it done in jail. Ghost got it, you can’t debate that. It is what it is.”
Watch our exclusive with Michael Rainey Jr!
The fourth and final season of the hit drama premiered part one TODAY Friday, June 7 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.
Part two premieres on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear.
Continue Slideshow
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.