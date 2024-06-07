‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Exclusive: Michael Rainey Jr. Talks The Show’s Fourth & Final Season & Tariq’s Tumultuous Times To Come

“We just started a war,” were the words uttered by Tariq St. Patrick on Power Book II: Ghost, and Michael Rainey Jr. told BOSSIP ahead of today’s premiere that his character is exactly right.

Today marks the beginning of the fourth and final season of the STARZ series, and while fans might be sad that it’s ending, they can expect an adrenaline-filled ride to the finish line.

As previously reported, this season centers around new alliances as Tariq and Brayden work to find a way back into the game. Tariq is focused but Brayden starts flirting with a “new, reckless lifestyle”, leaving Tariq to wonder if there’s really room for two at the top.

Michael Rainey Jr. told BOSSIP that it’s the bros against the world this season, but there will be hiccups as Tariq’s more ruthless than ever before.

“It’s really just them against the world,” Rainey Jr. told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “You know, they, he had to be [because] he said, “Yo, we just started a war.” They all they got right now, but in the midst of all of that, they’re gonna be bumping heads, of course, because what’s brothers without bumping heads?” Brayden, he’s going through a lot this season, personally in his life and with his family, so that kind of like translates into his and Tariq’s connection. And it creates a few blocks in the road, but we’ll see how they get around those [or] we’ll see if they get around those.”

Speaking of being ruthless, the actor who played Tariq since 2014 said that his character is willing to go to the ends of the earth to protect his mom, Tasha, especially after she shot Monet Tejada in season 3’s finale.

“He’s ruthless, he’s more ruthless than ever,” said Rainey Jr. “So whatever it takes to make sure that mama’s gonna stay good and safe, he’s gonna do it. No matter what it entails, he’s gonna make it happen,” he added.

Tariq isn’t the only character in season four who’s cold-blooded, Michael Rainey Jr. told BOSSIP that Ghost’s prodigal son with face off with a merciless detective played by Michael Ealy who wants justice.

