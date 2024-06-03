This week is an exciting one for fans of Power Book II: Ghost.
Michael Rainey Jr, Naturi Naughton and Golden Brooks are guests on Monday’s all-new episode of Tamron Hall.
We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Tamron asks Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr. about his dating life.
Check out the clip below:
First off, “I’m single, I’m chillin’…” is definitely the standard response of anyone in Michael Rainey Jr.’s generation. Second of all, LOL @ Tam thinking she was about to get the exclusive on his dating life. PURE COMEDY. Also — Tam is persistent! You see how he tried to dodge the question and she asked him what an ideal date night with him looks like. We’re dying to know what you thought of him saying he doesn’t make plans, he just likes to “give the lady the freedom to tell me what you wanna do. I just make it happen.”
Is that too low effort for y’all, ladies? Or do you prefer to steer the ship when it comes to your dates?
For the Power Book II: Ghost fans, any guesses about what is going to happen in the first ten seconds of the third season premiere that will make everyone go crazy?
This is such a tease! We definitely have to watch the full episode of Tamron Hall today!
Make sure to check your local listings and set your DVR’s or add to your streaming library so you don’t miss it!
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.