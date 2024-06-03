Bossip Video

This week is an exciting one for fans of Power Book II: Ghost.

Michael Rainey Jr, Naturi Naughton and Golden Brooks are guests on Monday’s all-new episode of Tamron Hall.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Tamron asks Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr. about his dating life.

Check out the clip below:

First off, “I’m single, I’m chillin’…” is definitely the standard response of anyone in Michael Rainey Jr.’s generation. Second of all, LOL @ Tam thinking she was about to get the exclusive on his dating life. PURE COMEDY. Also — Tam is persistent! You see how he tried to dodge the question and she asked him what an ideal date night with him looks like. We’re dying to know what you thought of him saying he doesn’t make plans, he just likes to “give the lady the freedom to tell me what you wanna do. I just make it happen.”

Is that too low effort for y’all, ladies? Or do you prefer to steer the ship when it comes to your dates?

For the Power Book II: Ghost fans, any guesses about what is going to happen in the first ten seconds of the third season premiere that will make everyone go crazy?

This is such a tease! We definitely have to watch the full episode of Tamron Hall today!

Make sure to check your local listings and set your DVR’s or add to your streaming library so you don’t miss it!