Are you ready to say goodbye to Power Book II: Ghost?

Our God nephew Tariq St. Patrick finally embraces his destiny in the explosive trailer for the fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost that promises to be “explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone is on the hunt for revenge,” per the press release.

Check it out below:

As previously reported, Michael Ealy joins the cast as “Detective Don Carter” who hates Tariq and everything he stands for (similar to Kendrick’s disdain for Drake) based on what we see in the trailer.

We’ll also meet Monet Tejada’s cousin “Janet Stewart” played by Girlfriends alum Golden Brooks.

“So excited to finally be able to announce that I will be recurring on the beloved @ghoststarz,” wrote Brooks on an Instagram post confirming her role on the series. “what an honor to get to play with such a phenomenal cast! And to join the @starz family is such a blessing!! Meet Janet Stewart soon! 🥃

June 7th season premier see you there!”

With the stakes higher than ever before, we’re excited to see Tariq go full Ghost in the final season of arguably the best Power spin-off.

Fans of the show can expect to see Mary J. Blige return as “Monet Tejada” along with Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

Me waking up the starz CEO to let him know he needs to take back what he said and announce another 6 seasons instead #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/au9lVxJl5C — A (@Aadam_12) March 15, 2024

Additional recurring cast members include Talia Robinson as “Elle”–the lead singer of a popular Hip-Hop group at Stansfield, Sydney Winbush as Noma’s daughter “Anya Covington” who is unaware of her mother’s profession, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as “Detective Nico Calder” and Allison Luff as “Detective Felicia Lewis”–two officers on Detective Carter’s Drug Task Force, and Stephanie Sheperd as “Perla Tanaka”–a law associate tasked with defending her boss Davis McClean against multiple charges.

Part one of the final Power Book II: Ghost season debuts on Friday, June 7, with part two premiering a few months later on Friday, September 6 at midnight on the STARZ app.

Do you think Ghost will finally emerge from the shadows this season (if he’s even still alive)? Which characters are you rooting against this season? Tell us down below and peep some fan reactions to the epic trailer on the flip.