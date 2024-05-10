Are you ready to say goodbye to Power Book II: Ghost?
Our God nephew Tariq St. Patrick finally embraces his destiny in the explosive trailer for the fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost that promises to be “explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone is on the hunt for revenge,” per the press release.
Check it out below:
As previously reported, Michael Ealy joins the cast as “Detective Don Carter” who hates Tariq and everything he stands for (similar to Kendrick’s disdain for Drake) based on what we see in the trailer.
We’ll also meet Monet Tejada’s cousin “Janet Stewart” played by Girlfriends alum Golden Brooks.
“So excited to finally be able to announce that I will be recurring on the beloved @ghoststarz,” wrote Brooks on an Instagram post confirming her role on the series.
“what an honor to get to play with such a phenomenal cast! And to join the @starz family is such a blessing!!
Meet Janet Stewart soon! 🥃
June 7th season premier see you there!”
With the stakes higher than ever before, we’re excited to see Tariq go full Ghost in the final season of arguably the best Power spin-off.
Like father like son #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/vX3rOKJo2o
— shark🇸🇴 (@sharmake_b) May 9, 2024
Fans of the show can expect to see Mary J. Blige return as “Monet Tejada” along with Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”
Me waking up the starz CEO to let him know he needs to take back what he said and announce another 6 seasons instead #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/au9lVxJl5C
— A (@Aadam_12) March 15, 2024
Additional recurring cast members include Talia Robinson as “Elle”–the lead singer of a popular Hip-Hop group at Stansfield, Sydney Winbush as Noma’s daughter “Anya Covington” who is unaware of her mother’s profession, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as “Detective Nico Calder” and Allison Luff as “Detective Felicia Lewis”–two officers on Detective Carter’s Drug Task Force, and Stephanie Sheperd as “Perla Tanaka”–a law associate tasked with defending her boss Davis McClean against multiple charges.
Which female character you hope dies in season 4?#PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/upvZJGaAml
— Kanan (@Kanan_starkk) May 5, 2024
Part one of the final Power Book II: Ghost season debuts on Friday, June 7, with part two premiering a few months later on Friday, September 6 at midnight on the STARZ app.
Alexa play “Like Father Like Son” #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/imVp6LeIaZ
— Power – Fan Source (@PowerTVFans) May 9, 2024
Do you think Ghost will finally emerge from the shadows this season (if he’s even still alive)? Which characters are you rooting against this season? Tell us down below and peep some fan reactions to the epic trailer on the flip.
He got Ghost's suit on this is wild #POWERGHOST pic.twitter.com/KK5Yy5cNwv
— The Tribal King (@ksolo94) May 9, 2024
Imagine Diana is pregnant from the last time they had sex and Tariq spares her, thus Diana officially becoming Tariq’s Tasha in the next series 🤔 #PowerGhost https://t.co/LpqVOglzIH
— trizz (@Trizzzx_) May 10, 2024
Which female character you hope dies in season 4?#PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/upvZJGaAml
— Kanan (@Kanan_starkk) May 5, 2024
I’m honestly surprised she made it this far…. #PowerGhost https://t.co/JTeh02kdet
— Power – Fan Source (@PowerTVFans) May 8, 2024
That trailer was fire #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/n1k7a6CZ3s
— Certified Hustler (@Sibusiso_1609) May 9, 2024
Continue Slideshow
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.