Bia’s Belacalis beef continues with allegations of cheating on Offset in a new diss after Cardi B threatened another Tasha K TKO for “lying on my p***y.”

The girls are still fighting and Cardi claims it’s deeper than rap since Bia got her lyrical lick back for Cardi’s diss on “Wanna Be (Remix).” Over the weekend, Bia attempted to enter her Kendrick era by addressing her rap rival’s family, claiming Cardi cheated on her husband in their home.

The Boston baddie responded to Cardi’s threats to sue by taunting her with the caption and dropping it anyway. On Sunday, Bia went live on Instagram from the studio with the new track.

“Put it on your gang that they ain’t f**k you in / Put it on your name since you so gangsta like your f**kin’ friends / Put it on your hubby since you love lyin’ on your vows / I wrote all my verses I can do this s**t for hours,” she rapped. “I’ll be damned if I let a n***a f**k a b***h inside my house / Your money long and you split that / Your n***a sayin’, ‘That’s ours,'” Bia continued.

Regardless of how Cardi contributed to the conflict, it’s seemingly a case of habitual hating happening on this diss. The new song was full of group chat clapbacks about Cardi’s “mid” plastic surgery, fashion, “second-grade” sound and “dirty” tattoos.

Kendrick made it catchy, but critics claim this shade didn’t quite curl over. Many cheered on Bia getting in the booth while others suggested the “Whole Lotta Money” star should step back out. Was it a “Meet The Cephuses”-level serve or swerve out of Bia’s lane?

Cardi B Threatens To Sue For Instigating Infidelity Rumors On Leaked Diss Hours Before Bia Dropped The Song

Hours before Bia live-streamed the new track, the “Bongos” rapper tapped in to set the record straight. She recalled that Bia started subbing her unprovoked several months ago and continued after a private conversation, which Cardi says she recorded. She also had date stamps and screenshots to disprove any claims of copying Bia.

The Grammy winner doesn’t care about beefing back and forth with personal jabs, but she doesn’t play about her family.

“You can diss me. We can go battle for battle,” Cardi said, claiming that Bia’s latest lyrics went too far. “If any b**ch wanna rap battle or do whatever the f**k, then you can diss me all you want. You can talk about oh how I look, how I can’t rap, blah, blah, blah, whatever the f**k. I don’t give a f**k,” she said.

The hardest-hitting bars about the “Enough” rapper waded into Tasha K territory. And that’s exactly what Cardi called a cautionary tale for “lying on my p***y.” The infamous internet troll owes Cardi more than $3 million for defamation with similar allegations. Once again, hitting too close to home is “beyond rap s**t” for the mom and recently reconciled couple.

“I’m a sue you and you got to come with receipts. And not social media receipts, court receipts,” she warned. “I will get every little f**kin’ red penny that you ever f**kin’ make, b***h. Every money that you make off your publishing. So find something safe to do.” “It’s like when you go around lying on me and lying on my p**sy and then it’s like you doing lies that it’s like you trying to mess with my home. Like, you trying [to] mess with my house… To me, that’s beyond rap s**t, like to me… that’s some real hating a** s**t, and it’s crazy,” she continued.

Cardi offered a $1 million bounty for proof of the rumors she claims Bia spread about her. Until then, the 32-year-old says she’s busy enjoying her place at the top.

“I’m in a great place in my career; whether I drop new music or not, I’m still one of the top female rappers — the top female rappers. When I drop music or I’m not dropping, I’m one of the most streamed and most talked about b**ch, even when I’m laying down at home,” Cardi concluded.

Check out some more social media reactions to Bia dissing Cardi.

What do you think of Bia’s Cardi B diss? Do you agree with Cardi claiming she went too far?