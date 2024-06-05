Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors stepped out for a big red carpet event for the first time since his sentencing back in April.

Majors and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, made their way down the red carpet at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles for the 2024 NAACP Theater Awards on June 3. This marks their first major red carpet appearance since the former Marvel actor was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

The actors were in good spirits as they posed for photos down the carpet, flashing huge smiles as they stopped for cameras and laughed with one another the entire time.

The couple even did interviews together on the red carpet, where they couldn’t stop giggling and singing together while talking to a reporter from Hollywood Unlocked.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section is torn over their interaction, with some fans thinking they make a cute couple and others insisting their chemistry is “forced.” The comments mark the second time in recent months that fans have questioned the couple’s interactions, the first being at the NAACP Image Awards.

Majors and Good were first romantically linked in May 2023, making their red carpet debut almost a year later on March 3 at the African-American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles. The Harlem actress was also seen with her boyfriend many times throughout 2023 as they went to and from court for his misdemeanor assault trial.

The former Marvel star was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment for a domestic incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

In April, he was sentenced to one year of an “in-person batterers” intervention program in Los Angeles.