Eboni K. Williams is about to enter a brand new era and she couldn’t be more excited about expecting her “one-of-one” baby girl.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum is pregnant and expecting her first child, according to reports from PEOPLE. The 40-year-old’s baby, a girl, is due Aug. 16.

This big announcement comes two years after the lawyer and TV host revealed she was using her frozen eggs to pursue motherhood via sperm donation and in vitro fertilization, also known as IVF.

“Anybody who’s gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby,” Williams told PEOPLE. “That’s why I’ve called this ‘my remarkable miracle,’ because it really does feel like I’ve been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above.”

She went on to say that she has nicknamed her daughter “one-of-one,” which signifies not only how special the baby is to her, but also the luck she possessed to make her dreams of becoming a mother come true.

“I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs,” she explained to the outlet. “And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So it really does feel like fate.”

While acknowledging how much of a miracle this baby is, Williams also admits that motherhood wasn’t always something she saw herself doing.

“I was not the little girl that grew up fantasizing about having kids and what I would name them and all of that,” she told PEOPLE. “That was not my dream or fantasy. I had no real expectation around it.”

Even during the process of freezing her eggs, the reality TV star admits she didn’t have “a surefire plan” of what her next steps were.

“I was really thinking I would never use them, whether I got married again or didn’t,” she explained. “It was the pandemic and having some real existential conversations within my own self about legacy and life and love and the different ways in which I really wanted to explore family.”

Ultimately, Williams finally realized that she didn’t have to be confined to the boundaries of traditional motherhood, which helped her realize she did want to have a child.