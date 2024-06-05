Social media is buzzing over Draya Michele‘s stunning snapback just a month after giving birth to her first child with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green.
In the first of two posts, she gave fans a glimpse at her flawless postpartem physique with a visible scar before following up with a poolside #PumpLife post that sent fans into a frenzy.
The professional baddie announced the arrival of baby #3 with a set of photos on her Instagram page, one with multiple bouquets of flowers filling her home and the other of her baby girl’s feet.
In her caption, she opened up about how Mother’s Day has been a tough day for her ever since her father passed away a few years ago. Now, with the birth of her baby girl on that day, she expressed how thankful she is to associate this date with something much more positive.
“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away,” she began in her caption. “Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different.”
Michele continued, “My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. Love + Light everyone.”
Back in March, Draya announced her pregnancy without naming the father who many suspected was the young hooper.
But it didn’t take long for NBA star Kyle Kuzma to confirm Green’s involvement, congratulating both her and Jalen on social media.
Draya: not writing or tagging who her baby daddy is
Kyle Kuzma: pic.twitter.com/QyStnRgqtp
— Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) March 9, 2024
So far, Green hasn’t commented on his newborn but the pair was finally spotted together in April when they celebrated their baby shower with family and friends.
According to reports from TMZ Sports, Green fathered another child in February, but the mother, Myah Iakopo, reportedly has no hard feelings for Draya.
Also worth noting is the age difference between Draya, 39, and Jalen, 22, which, naturally, stirred up hysteria across the internet.
Draya after she saved her pregnancy reveal for International Women’s Day and ended up getting dragged pic.twitter.com/kqiwORLdCs
— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) March 8, 2024
Michele has two children from previous relationships–Kniko, 21, with Kniko Howard Sr. and Jru, 7, with Orlando Scandrick.
Do you think Draya has the best snapback portfolio ever? Tell us down below and peep some
They mad at my boo Draya for her snap back….
Some can, some don’t!! If you were small & worked out consistently before & during pregnancy you would prob snap back too!! Duh!!
I love me some Draya🥰😂
— DanniMac. (@itsMe_DanniMac) June 3, 2024
Draya snap back after that baby is immaculate. Wowzers. Definitely gonna be in the gym my whole pregnancy.
— Sadé (@SadeMichelle__) May 29, 2024
I don’t think y’all realized that draya was in the gym her whole pregnancy like my girl didn’t let up at all, Ofc she snapped right back 😂
— Amb (@WhatThe__TUCK) June 3, 2024
Draya giving y’all unrealistic body goals after having a baby 🥴🥴
— Janel (@JanelGabby) June 3, 2024
