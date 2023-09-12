Bossip Video

New York Fashion Week is buzzing with some of the biggest names in entertainment who enjoyed exquisite vibes and flowing Casa Del Sol cocktails with NBA star Kyle Kuzma at Alba Accanto in NYC.

Notable attendees included YG, Saweetie, Wale, Quavo, Anitta, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Meek Mill, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Coi Leray, Law Roach, Draya Michele, Jordan Clarkson, Kayla Nicole, and more.

Check out all of the selects below:

When she wasn’t serving looks at NYFW, Coi LeRay was making headlines with her response to Latto‘s petty shot at Benzino on Young Nudy‘s long-awaited “Peaches & Eggplants” remix featuring 21 Savage and Sexyy Red.

On the trending track, Latto takes aim at Coi LeRay’s father, rapping “Gimme that neck like Benzino.”

He don’t eat pu**y, he gots to go Give me that neck like Benzino Give me that neck like, “Where it go?” One thumb in my bootyh*** (Ayy, it sound like this from the back, right here, uh) Boaw, boaw, boaw, boaw, boaw, boaw (Hahaha) Diamonds hittin’, bling-blaow, blaow-blaow, ice me out (Uh)

The “Big Energy” rapper also included the previously mentioned neck in her Instagram post promoting the remix.

It didn’t take long for Coi to hop on X (formerly known as Twitter) and clap back, asking for pictures of Lotto’s mother.

She even posted text messages from her father about the diss.

Song of the Summer contender “Peaches & Eggplants” was the latest sleeper hit from East Atlanta’s own Young Nudy whose latest project GUMBO has been hailed by his fans as his best album to date.

Check out the video below: