Pharrell revealed the first look at his upcoming Lego-themed biopic, Piece By Piece, with appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and more.

When it comes to music icons Pharrell Williams is one of the most talented out-of-the-box thinkers on the planet. For his biopic, he is displaying just how unique his mind is by using Lego animation to tell his story. It’s a very unique idea, and if you had any doubts about how fire it would turn out you can put the doubt to rest.

According to HipHop-N-More, Pharrell has released the first trailer for his biopic, Piece By Piece.

“You know what what would be cool is if we told my story with Lego pieces,” Lego Pharrell tells the similarly-bricked director Morgan Neville (the Oscar-winning documentarian behind 20 Feet From Stardom), who chuckles politely and asks, “Seriously?” Pharrell responds: “Just be open.”

The trailer features several iconic moments told through the Lego lens. Also, you’ll recognize some familiar animated faces and voices like Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake and more. If you’re wondering if new music will accompany the biopic, well, of course. The trailer features two new songs from the iconic musician. Perhaps, if we’re lucky, he has more music up his sleeve closer to the release. Pharrell’s story overlaps with so many icons that the movie will be a must-see.

You can watch the trailer for Piece By Piece below, and catch the movie in theaters on Oct. 11.