The new top NFL rookies received a massive surprise from Fanatics and Michael Rubin in the form of lunch with Jay-Z and Tom Brady.
The NFL Draft is over and it’s time for the incoming rookies to put in the work to make the most of their first seasons. One tradition that’s formed over the years is Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Lunch with the top prospects. It’s always a beautiful moment for players to get insight from top athletes and entertainers.
According to a press release, Michael Rubin made this extra special as he enlisted Jay-Z and Tom Brady for this year’s lunch.
You couldn’t ask for a better pairing when it comes to a balance of off-the-field and on-the-field knowledge
(We’ll also ave you the dinner with Jay-Z jokes because the rookies looked like it was the perfect choice.)
The roundtable also included Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Drake Maye (NE Patriots), Malik Nabers (NY Giants), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos), and Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders).
The main focus of the roundtable was educating the rookies on business, entrepreneurship, and branding to help the players avoid making careless mistakes and build awareness in ways usually not seen.
You can check out pictures from the Fanatics lunch below.
