Snoop Dogg finally revealed his thoughts on the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar and said it ended “mumble” and “gimmick” rap.

One person who was caught in the middle of the back-and-forth between Kendrick Lamar and Drake was West Coast legend Snoop Dogg. In Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” he used artificial intelligence to rap as Snoop Dogg encouraging Kendrick to respond to Drake. Unfortunately for Drake, the freestyle didn’t age well as Kendrick responded and gave him more than he could seemingly handle.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Snoop Dogg broke his silence on the feud during a press run and showed love to both artists.

“Well, the only thing I want to say about that whole scenario is that I want to give both of them a shout out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing because the writing has been upped since the confrontation or whatever you call it, whatever they went through,” Snoop told ET. “Those are my nephews. I’m not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that’s personal business, not my business.”

After issuing the disclaimer that it wasn’t his business he turned his attention to the impact the feud will have moving forward and said that it will encourage rappers to drop the gimmicks that many feel water down hip-hop.

“As far as what they did for the industry and the rap game, they made you rap again,” Snoop said. “You can’t mumble your way and gimmick your way to a song no more, buddy. So, thank y’all.”

Even if the majority believe Drake lost the feud, one thing most West Coast emcees can respect is the fact he didn’t back down, or as they say: he “took his fade like a man.” If the result moving forward is more bars than this was a win-win situation.

You can watch Snoop discuss the beef below.