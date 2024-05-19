Bossip Video

Diddy apologized for the recently released video showing him beating, kicking, and dragging his ex Cassie, however, the L.A. County District Attorney will not prosecute the mogul.

For the first time since Cassie’s bombshell 2023 lawsuit against Diddy opened floodgates of abuse allegations, he is taking responsibility. He took to Instagram on Sunday morning to issue an apology for his horrifying actions, which he calls “inexcusable.” Like his critics, and many long-standing supporters after Friday, Diddy is “disgusted.”

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f**ked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he said. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he continued.

After months of staunch denials and accusing alleged victims of “looking for a quick payday,” Diddy now says that he had to seek therapy for his behavior in 2016.

“I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” Diddy concluded.

Many question the timing and intentions, including Aubrey O’Day. The former Danity Kane singer criticized Diddy’s statement, which she pointed out did not apologize to Cassie. Aubrey took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to point out that he amplified comments “calling her a liar and denying all of it.”

“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did. He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it,” she tweeted.

The L.A. District Attorney’s Office Explains Why It Will Not Prosecute Diddy For The 2016 Video Of Him Beating Cassie

The shocking and brutal footage sparked questions about what took so long for the video to surface and whether Diddy would face criminal consequences. While the D.A.’s office denounced the “extremely disturbing” video, but is unable to bring charges against Diddy for it.

On Friday, the office of district attorney George Gascón responded to the video, which matches details from Cassie’s (Cassandra Ventura) now-settled federal assault lawsuit. The statement explained that the statute of limitations prevents them from taking further action at this time.

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” Gascón wrote on Instagram. “As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services,” the prosecutor continued.

CNN originally reported that the video took place in 2016 at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, California. The surveillance footage shows Cassie run down the hallway to an elevator barefoot. The Bad Boy founder chases her in a towel, slams her to the floor by the neck, kicks her repeatedly while gathering her belongings, and drags her back to the room. He also sat in the hallway and threw what appeared to be a vase in her direction.

According to PageSix, “the statute of limitations for misdemeanor assault in California is one year and three years for felony assault.” That makes it too late for an incident that took place in 2016.