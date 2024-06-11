Bossip Video

Sexyy Red was booked for disorderly conduct after a brawl erupted inside Newark’s Liberty International Airport.

The summer belongs to Sexyy Red, who is on the move from city to city as part of her grueling schedule. Her schedule consists of live shows, appearances, and now, being a part of the WWE universe. At this point, the airport might as well be her second home.

According to TMZ, Sexyy was inside Newark Liberty International Airport when she was reportedly involved in a scuffle.

There isn’t much info on why the brawl started, but you can see several people in Sexyy Red merch getting active with another group. Sexyy Red doesn’t appear to harm anyone in the footage but can be seen picking up a stanchion before being pushed down. However, she was reportedly booked for disorderly conduct and should probably thank the guy who pushed her so the charges weren’t worse.

If she had seriously injured someone, it could have caused unnecessary issues for the rising star.

This all occurred on June 8, yet she made it to Las Vegas to attend the WWE NXT live show.

If you’re going to tussle perhaps the airport isn’t the best place. Also, getting on the “no-fly list” when you travel for a living would be a headache.

Sexy has taken to Instagram to deny the fight allegations, despite the video clearly confirming that it was her.

“Dat wasn’t DF me,” she wrote on her InstaStory.