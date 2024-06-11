Bossip Video

Sexyy Red was booked for disorderly conduct after a brawl erupted inside Newark’s Liberty International Airport.

The summer belongs to Sexyy Red who is on the move from city to city as part of her grueling schedule. Her schedule consists of live shows, appearances, and now being a part of the WWE universe. At this point, the airport might as well be her second home.

According to TMZ, Sexyy was inside the Newark Liberty International Airport when she was involved in a scuffle reportedly.

There isn’t much on why the brawl started but you can see several people in Sexyy Red merch getting active with another group. Sexyy Red doesn’t appear to harm anyone in the footage but can be seen picking up a stanchion before being pushed down. However, she was reportedly booked for disorderly conduct and should probably think the guy who pushed her down.

If she had seriously injured someone it could have caused unnecessary issues for the rising star.

This all occurred on June 8 yet she made it to Las Vegas to attend the WWE NXT live show. Reportedly the show was the reason she was at the airport. If you’re going to tussle perhaps the airport isn’t the best place. Also, getting on the “no-fly list” when you travel for a living would be a headache.