‘Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown’ Exclusive: Survivor Describes Her Escape

This week National Geographic is set to launch their chilling series Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown and we’ve got an exclusive clip featuring a survivor of the actual event at the center of the story.

The three-part series tells the story of a religious organization led by the infamous Jim Jones, who set out to establish a utopian community in Guyana. What began as a peaceful movement seeking social justice ultimately spiraled into a mass casualty event that left 918 dead. Told by survivors and eyewitnesses, along with rare footage and rare Jim Jones recordings, the powerful series gives an immersive look into the final harrowing hours leading up to one of America’s darkest chapters.

Watch below as one of the survivors, Leslie Wagner Wilson, recounts how she was able to escape and survive the horrors of that fateful day.

Wow. Good thing she saw that opportunity to slip away and took it. We’re so glad that Nat Geo is giving the survivors an opportunity to tell this story.

Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown premieres on HULU on June 17. Will you be watching?