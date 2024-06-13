Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian has some unconventional advice to help her longtime BFF get pregnant with her second child, but she might have to look elsewhere because a certain Kardashian kandidly konfessed to something NSFW.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Malika Haqq opened up about her desire to grow her family. The actress is already mom to son Ace, 3, with ex O.T. Genasis, telling her bestie Khloé that she hopes to add another child to her family.

“She’s never wanted an only child. She’s always wanted to have siblings for him obviously,” Kardashian says of her friend in a confessional according to PEOPLE. “Her situation is different. She’s not with the father of her son and respectfully, there’s just no prospects.”

The now-41-year-old goes on to say that she doesn’t want to be “like 42, 45, and pregnant” because she’s not getting any younger.

“I fought for this body, but if I’m gonna carry like it has to happen almost now because I’m not a spring chicken,” Malika explained.

That’s when the Good American founder suggested that instead of using a sperm bank, Haqq should ask Khloé’s brother, Rob Kardashian, to use his sperm.

Sadly, that plan falls through quickly when the ladies call Rob, who says that he “can’t c*m anymore.”

While Rob didn’t expand on the reason why, some fans are speculating that it could be because of an antidepressant prescription which can significantly reduce libido and sexual stimulation.

Once Malika decides that she wants to move forward with using a sperm bank, she asks Khloé for support.

“I do want to ask you, if you can, whenever, I can make an appointment when you can go with me,” Haqq asks. “It’s the sperm bank part that I’m just like, I have a head thing about it.”

When Khloé asks what fears Malika has about using a sperm bank, she replies: “I guess it’s maybe my disappointment with not doing it the way I thought I would do it, like being married and all those things.”

Of course, Kardashian knows all about things not going the way she’d hoped, recognizing that, as women, it’s about more than a fairytale ending.

“You don’t fantasize about, as little girls, you’re not like, ‘Oh one day I want to go to a sperm bank and have another child.’ Like these aren’t things that you think about as a kid,” Khloé admits. But for women, the older you get, time is ticking, and blah blah blah, so women put the pressure on themselves.”

PEOPLE reports that in the episode after visiting the sperm bank and looking at some potential donors, Malika admitted she still “felt weird” about the process and she started to cry. Ultimately, she said she wasn’t ready to commit to using a sperm bank.