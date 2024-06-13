‘The CHI’ Exclusive: Emmett And Kiesha’s Family Halloween Plans Get Crashed

Are you ready for an all-new episode of The CHI this week?

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip of this week’s episode of The CHI for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip below, Nuck (Cortez Smith) crashes the family Halloween plans of Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) unannounced, wanting to spend time with the son he recently learned he fathered.

Check out the clip below:





Play



If you haven’t been keeping up with The CHI this season, the second half of Season 6 just kicked off last month. In the season’s first eight episodes, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line took off, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith at the senseless loss of his beloved father. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) landed a big gaming opportunity in Los Angeles, leaving behind Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) to fight for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.

The all-new episode of The CHI streams at midnight on Paramount + with Showtime.