Miss Quad, Miss Quad, she got it, she got it, and by “it” we mean a handsome man who allegedly bought her a pricey present.

The Married To Medicine star made her new relationship official on Instagram, and according to her close friend, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Quad’s new partner has been lavishing her with affection and gifts.

A photo shared on Instagram by photographer Erik Robinson on June 10 captured Quad and her new boyfriend looking sophisticated at the 2024 Med Gala held at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta Buckhead, as reported by Bravo TV. The occasion aimed to support 4 Kira 4 Moms, a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing Black maternal health outcomes.

The stylish gentleman, dressed in a black tuxedo, could be seen leaning on Quad, who complemented his look with a stunning white gown adorned with floral details. Another photo in Robinson’s carousel showed the couple hugging and huddling in for a kiss.

Quad reposted the image on her Instagram account on Monday, accompanied by a caption that read;

“Million Dollar Baby.”

Dr. Heavenly Claimed Quad’s New Boo Is A Baller

Details about Quad’s new romance are sparse, but during an interview with Carlos King on Monday, Quads’s Married To Medicine co-star, Dr. Heavenly, hinted that her reality TV castmate’s new man may have a considerable amount of cash.

“You know Quad ain’t f****** with nobody without no money,” Dr. Heavenly said, when Carlos asked if he had “deep pockets.” She added, “C’mon now Carlos! I ain’t gone tell you what he do, but y’all going to find out soon enough.”

During the interview, she also claimed that the duo had been “together for a long time” and she praised Quad’s new boo, calling him “a nice guy.”

Dr. Heavenly added, “I love him for Quad.”

It remains uncertain what Quad’s new partner does for a living, but whatever it is, he seems to be quite successful. Dr. Heavenly hinted in a June 13 post that Quad received a new Rolls Royce from her affectionate boyfriend.

“And it’s beautiful…. Stay tuned for photos and pictures. I was in it last night #married2med #Twilightceiling #IfYouKnowYouKnow #ImSooHappyForHer #SheDeserves #BlackLove,” she penned.

In 2019, Quad finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford. The former pair wed in 2012.

He wed his new wife, LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, in April of last year.

What do you think about Quad’s new man?