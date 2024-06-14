Bossip Video

Meagan Good was looking mighty good in Miami as she promoted her new Tyler Perry film Divorce In The Black at the American Black Film Festival Thursday, June 13.

The actress joined co-stars Cory Hardrict and Richard Lawson for a special event promoting their new film Divorce in the Black which stars Good as Ava, a young bank professional who is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons their marriage.

Ava is determined to fight for their union, but fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage.

The project also stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Shannon Wallace, Taylor Polidore and Debbi Morgan.

Check out the trailer below:

One thing about Tyler Perry — he is going to give your a project that will crush any naive notions about fairytale marriages! But it seems, at least from the trailer that there’s still hope for Ava to find her soulmate.

Speaking of love, Good and beau Jonathan Majors have been in the press constantly since going public with their love last May.

Anyone surprised not to see Jonathan Majors at the event with Meagan?

Divorce In The Black will stream globally on Prime Video on July 11, 2024