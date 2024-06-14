Bossip Video

A network is announcing programming centered around Black dads for the Father’s Day holiday.

On Sunday, Dabl watchers can find episodes of Wayans Bros, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Game, Sister, Sister, One on One, Moesha, The Parkers, Half & Half, and Girlfriends on the network to mark its special “Dad-A-Thon.”

See the network’s schedule below.

Dabl Network’s “Dad-A-Thon” Schedule

Starting Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 6 am ET/PT

6am & 6pm – Wayans Bros. “Two Men and a Baby” 6:30am & 6:30pm – Wayans Bros. “Pops’ Daughter” 7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “The Bad Seed” 7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Too Much Soul Food” 8pm – Living Single “Living Single…With Children” 8:30pm – Living Single “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” 9pm – Girlfriends “L.A. Bound” 9:30pm – Girlfriends “Who’s Your Daddy?” 10pm – Girlfriends “And The Nanny Makes Three” 10:30pm – Girlfriends “Good Grief” 11am & 11pm – The Game “Baby on Board” 11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game “Punk A–Chauncey” 12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Daddy’s Girl” 12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Father’s Day” 1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Funerals” 1:30pm & 1:30am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Father’s Day” 2pm & 2am – One on One “Pilot” 2:30pm & 2:30am – One on One “Daddy In Overdrive” 3pm & 3am – Moesha “Driving Miss Moesha” 3:30pm & 3:30am – Moesha “Family Affair” 4pm & 4am – The Parkers “Daddy’s Girl” 4:30pm & 4:30am – The Parkers “My Two Dads” 5pm & 5am – Half & Half “The Big Award Episode” 5:30pm & 5:30am – Half & Half “The Big My Little Pony Episode”

Will YOU be dabbling into Dabl’s programming?